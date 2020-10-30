B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 9

8 of 8

Joel Reuter

Predicting how any Big Ten game will play out feels like a fool's errand after last week, but I'm taking Rutgers and Northwestern to both win again Saturday, vs. Indiana and Iowa, respectively.

Indiana pulled off the big upset of Penn State in its opener, but the Hoosiers were outgained 488-211 while turning it over twice. It was a huge win, but it was far from a statement victory. Meanwhile, Michigan State is not a juggernaut these days, but there's no ignoring the seven turnovers Rutgers forced while holding the Spartans to 50 rushing yards on 39 carries.

In the other game, it's hard to judge Northwestern based on a victory over a terrible Maryland squad, but it was a convincing 43-3 win in which the Wildcats piled up 325 rushing yards while limiting the Terrapins to 207 total yards. The confidence and momentum built in that game can't be overlooked, while Iowa is trending in the opposite direction after blowing a fourth-quarter lead against Purdue.

The Hawkeyes were picked by most to finish third in the West Division behind Wisconsin and Minnesota. They might be the better team on paper. But momentum will be the difference-maker in a close game that Northwestern wins.

Kerry Miller

There's nothing better than overreacting to the first weekend of a football season. And for all the horrible, rotten, no-good things that have come out of this calendar year, at least 2020 has given us a whole bunch of first weekends to try to figure out.

Rutgers is better than we were expecting after its past half-decade of futility, but I'm not ready to believe the Scarlet Knights are good enough to beat an AP Top 25 team for the first time since 2009—even though I'm far from convinced Indiana is one of the 25 best teams in the country. In the first 58 minutes against a Penn State defense that lost a bunch of veteran leaders from last season, the Hoosiers had 133 yards of total offense. That upset made no sense, even as it was transpiring.

But the main reason Rutgers beat Michigan State was that the defense recovered five fumbles, which isn't a repeatable game plan. Indiana will move the ball better than it did against Penn State and win the game, but it should be close for a while.

Northwestern will improve to 2-0 at Iowa, though.

Iowa was undisciplined in its loss to Purdue, committing 100 yards' worth of penalties and failing to adjust to Purdue's game plan of "Throw it to David Bell as often as possible." Meanwhile, Northwestern obliterated Maryland by 40 points. Late last season, the Wildcats figured out how to run the ball, averaging 273 rushing yards over their final four games. They kept that going with 325 yards on the ground against the Terrapins. And this year, they at least have a quarterback (Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey) who can efficiently run an offense.

Not only will Northwestern win this game, but it will also beat Nebraska next week and may well defeat Purdue on Nov. 14. Depending on what happens in the Wisconsin at Michigan game on the 14th, Northwestern might be alone in first place in the Big Ten West heading into the second half of the league's season. Wouldn't that be fun?