Warriors Rumors: GSW in 'Close Contact' with Players in NBA Draft's 8-10 Range

    The Golden State Warriors hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but they are keeping their options open by studying players projected to go later in the lottery, according to Ian Begley of SNY:

    "They are doing their homework on guys that are lower in the draft and potentially looking to trade into those spots," Begley said.

    The Warriors had the worst record in the NBA last season at 15-50 but are looking to return to contention in 2020-21 behind a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

    Golden State has also been researching players expected to go early in the lottery, hosting both Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman for workouts.

    According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, both players were described as "beasts" in their workouts.

    Head coach Steve Kerr was also in attendance for a workout of Deni Avdija, per Ethan Strauss of The Athletic. Warriors officials were reportedly "blown away" by the forward.

    LaMelo Ball said he has spoken to the Warriors and so did Tyrese Haliburton.

    ESPN's Mike Schmitz said Wiseman is team's "most likely selection," although Avdija, Haliburton, Isaac Okoro, Obi Toppin and Onyeka Okongwu could all be options for Golden State.

    This draft is full of uncertainty with no "sure things" at the top, unlike last year when Zion Williamson was the clear-cut top choice. Many of the top prospects had their seasons shortened due to injuries and other issues, while the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the NCAA tournament, which could've been a chance for several players to improve their stock.

    Restrictions on visits also provide few opportunities for teams to see players in person.

    It might result in plenty of surprises on Nov. 18, with the Warriors especially having lots of possibilities on draft day.

