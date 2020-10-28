    Tony Ferguson Doesn't Believe Khabib Will Stay Retired: 'I'll Be F--king Ready'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 28, 2020

    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the crowd during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Fighters Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other in UFC 242, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov did not spar during the open training, saying he was still trying to make weight for the bout. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
    Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

    Tony Ferguson believes that he'll get a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, even though the latter announced his retirement after UFC 254. 

    "You're gonna miss it like [Conor McGregor]," Ferguson said (h/t TMZ Sports). "He's going to be back. So, I'll be f--king ready." 

    The lightweights never got a chance to face off in the Octagon. They were scheduled to meet at UFC 249, but Nurmagomedov could not travel from Dagestan because of the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. After he defended his title with a chokeout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov announced that he would step away from the sport following the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in July. 

    He retired with a perfect 29-0 record, but Ferguson claims that success is on account of Khabib's manager purposely avoiding certain fights.

    "He kept [Khabib] away from very dangerous opponents," Ferguson said. "I mean, that’s what an agent and a manager is supposed to do. Although, he is a piece of sh-t, but I have to say, he did the smart thing. I mean, he avoided me at all f--king costs."

    Though Nurmagomedov said he "promised" his mother he would step away, Ferguson believes that he will be back—and he's hoping for a chance at the champion. 

