Tony Ferguson Doesn't Believe Khabib Will Stay Retired: 'I'll Be F--king Ready'

Tony Ferguson believes that he'll get a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, even though the latter announced his retirement after UFC 254.

"You're gonna miss it like [Conor McGregor]," Ferguson said (h/t TMZ Sports). "He's going to be back. So, I'll be f--king ready."

The lightweights never got a chance to face off in the Octagon. They were scheduled to meet at UFC 249, but Nurmagomedov could not travel from Dagestan because of the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. After he defended his title with a chokeout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov announced that he would step away from the sport following the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in July.

He retired with a perfect 29-0 record, but Ferguson claims that success is on account of Khabib's manager purposely avoiding certain fights.

"He kept [Khabib] away from very dangerous opponents," Ferguson said. "I mean, that’s what an agent and a manager is supposed to do. Although, he is a piece of sh-t, but I have to say, he did the smart thing. I mean, he avoided me at all f--king costs."

Though Nurmagomedov said he "promised" his mother he would step away, Ferguson believes that he will be back—and he's hoping for a chance at the champion.