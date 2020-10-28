Dez Bryant Will Be on Field for Ravens 'When He's Ready,' John Harbaugh Says

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Dez Bryant is currently a member of the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, but it appears the team expects more from him in the long term.

"He's going to be on the practice squad right now, and we'll see how it progresses from there," coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. "When and if he's ready to go, he'll be out there. It's just really that simple."

Bryant has not played in the NFL since the 2017 season with the Dallas Cowboys. He briefly signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 but ruptured his Achilles just two days after signing with the team, and then he sat out all of 2019 to recover.

The Ravens locker room appear to be ecstatic about Bryant's signing, with cornerback Jimmy Smith comparing him to Anquan Boldin, who came to Baltimore late in his career.

"He's the X-factor," Smith said. "I've been playing against him since college. You know what he's capable of, a big body. When he's covered, he still catches the ball. So just bringing an element of that type of player—kind of like when we had Anquan Boldin back in the day—just makes those great, contested catches and has that attitude, that dog attitude that you want on your offense. So, he's only going to help us."

Bryant was showing significant signs of slowing down in Dallas before his 30th birthday, compiling 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. He has not made a Pro Bowl or reached 1,000 yards since 2013. There is an understandable level of trepidation about how much—if anything—he can contribute to a Super Bowl contender.

That said, Bryant's a practice squad player. This is the definition of a low-cost, high-ceiling move. If Bryant's too far past his prime to contribute, the Ravens can move on and be no worse for wear.