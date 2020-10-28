Tom Brady on Antonio Brown Relationship: 'I Want to See Other Guys Succeed'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Tom Brady's friendship with Antonio Brown apparently goes beyond what the two can do together on the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs confirmed Wednesday they signed Brown. Brady addressed the move, telling reporters he wants "to see other guys succeed."

During a press conference following the team's 45-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Bruce Arians downplayed the role Brady had behind the scenes when it came to the addition of Brown, per ESPN's Jenna Laine:

"I think he's matured, and I believe in second chances. Everybody wants to say that Tom picked him. Tom didn't have anything to do with it. This was something [general manager Jason Licht] and I had been talking [about] for a couple weeks, ever since the injuries to our other guys. When the time was right, would we see if we could pull the trigger and fit him in to what we want to get done? And we'll see. If Antonio does what I think he's gonna do, I think he's gonna be fine."

While Arians and Licht will have been responsible for the final decision, it appears Brady was at least selling Tampa Bay on the move behind the scenes.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported as much in March:

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer echoed the report on Sunday:

Brady and Brown were only together briefly in 2019. The New England Patriots released the latter after only one game.

Prior to his departure from New England, Brown's former trainer filed a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in May 2018.

Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko also interviewed a woman who said the seven-time Pro Bowler had made an unwanted sexual advance toward her while painting a mural at his home. Klemko shared "intimidating" texts the woman said she received from Brown following the publication of that report.

The civil suit is still pending, so the NFL has yet to make a final decision as to whether Brown will be subject to a suspension related to those allegations.

The 32-year-old already received an eight-game ban for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. He pleaded no contest in June to a felony burglary with battery charge and two misdemeanors in connections to allegations he and his trainer physically assaulted a delivery truck driver at his Hollywood, Florida, home.

Brown will be eligible to make his Buccaneers debut Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Saints.