Top Landing Spots for NBA's Best Bargain-Bin Free Agents

Well, this is awkward.

Less than a year after releasing him, the Philadelphia 76ers would kill for the kind of production Trey Burke provided to the Dallas Mavericks in the bubble. Despite only being on the roster as an injury replacement, Burke shined as a bench scorer, averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from three in the seeding games. He leveled up even further in the postseason, shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from three over a four-game stretch against the vaunted Clippers defense.

Burke's statistical production wasn't much worse in Philly than it was in Dallas. It's arguable that his numbers were better for the Sixers, and the fact that Brett Brown and his coaching staff were unable to convert his performance into winning basketball further justifies their departures. But Doc Rivers is Philly's new coach, and between Eddie House, Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams, he's shown a great facility with score-first bench guards in his coaching career, which could bode well for a Burke-Philly reunion this offseason.

To be sure, signing the Michigan alum will not solve all the Sixers' issues. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will remain a tenuous on-court fit as long as neither can shoot. Seeing as how they're the team's two best players, that's a problem.

But Philly has also needed playmaking and consistent scoring from its guard spots essentially since Allen Iverson's departure, and Burke would cover up that shortcoming to a degree.