Jon Moxley Beats Eddie Kingston, Retains AEW World Title at Full Gear 2020

Jon Moxley defeated Eddie Kingston in All Elite Wrestling's first-ever I Quit match Saturday night at Full Gear to retain the AEW World Championship.

Some highlights from the brutal bout can be found below:

Moxley ended up getting Kingston to quit after using a bulldog choke aided with barbed wire:

After the match, Kenny Omega, the next challenger for Moxley's belt by virtue of beating Adam "Hangman" Page earlier in the night, showed up ringside and talked some trash with the champion before the show faded to black:

Kingston made his AEW debut in July when he answered Cody's open challenge for the TNT Championship. Although he fell short, his pre-match promo and performance in the bout were well-received, and he was signed by the company shortly thereafter.

With a contract in hand, he went to work on building a stable, as he recruited Fenix, Penta El Zero M, The Butcher and The Blade to join him.

Kingston was the last person eliminated in the Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW Championship at All Out, but he claimed he was not actually thrown over the top rope by Lance Archer and was granted an AEW world title match as a result.

That contest occurred on the Sept. 23 episode of Dynamite, and Moxley won when he forced Kingston to pass out to a rear-naked choke.

Moxley had another title defense on Oct. 14, which saw him beat Archer in a No Disqualification match. Kingston acted as though he was congratulating the titleholder afterward, but he instead ran him down on the mic and attacked him.

Kingston claimed Moxley left him high and dry when he went to "the land of sports entertainment," which was a reference to WWE. He also made it clear that he never tapped out or gave up in his title match against the champion.

With Kingston never giving up in the match and Moxley returning the favor by not tapping when his rival put him in a rear-naked choke after the Archer match, it was clear what type of contest they had to have at Full Gear.

The only way to win an I Quit match is for one combatant to say "I quit," which meant there would be no doubt about who the superior wrestler was at the end of the pay-per-view.

Moxley finally forced Kingston to quit at Full Gear, which not only settled their feud but also extended his 250-plus-day reign as AEW world champion.

