Raptors' Terence Davis Arrested After Allegedly Punching Ex-Girlfriend

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested Tuesday in the Midtown Manhattan area of New York City after allegedly punching his ex-girlfriend.

According to TMZ Sports, Davis was staying with his ex-girlfriend when an argument ensued and he allegedly punched her in the face repeatedly. Davis is also alleged to have broken the woman's phone when she refused to stop filming him.

When police arrived on the scene, they arrested Davis and booked him on misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of swelling to her left eye. After being treated for her injuries, she was released.

Davis, 23, was an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss who signed with the Raptors prior to the 2019-20 season. He quickly became a key part of Toronto's rotation and was among the NBA's top rookies last season.

In 72 regular-season games, Davis shot 45.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range while averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.8 minutes per contest.

During Toronto's run to the second round of the playoffs, Davis averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in six games.

Davis was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, making him the first Raptors rookie to accomplish that feat since Jonas Valanciunas in 2012-13.

Per Spotrac, Davis' is set to make $1.5 million next season, but his deal is non-guaranteed. He would then be eligible to become a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.