NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions and Team Fits for LaMelo Ball, Top Point Guards

There are many ways in which the 2020 NBA draft class could be remembered, and many of them aren't especially favorable.
But for all the knocks this group gets about its lack of top-level, can't-miss talent, it has a strong reputation for its depth—particularly at the point guard spot.
That position holds the top two spots on the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, with LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes holding down the first and second positions, respectively. Moving down the list, point or combo guards claim seven of the top 20 rungs on the prospect ladder.
For clubs in the market for a floor general, that's fantastic news. After laying out our latest mock first round, we'll spotlight the potential team fits for three of the top point guards on our board.
First-Round Mock
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton
6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
8. New York Knicks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn
9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State
12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland
18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston
23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Theo Maledon, PG/SG, ASVEL
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech
28. Los Angeles Lakers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
29. Toronto Raptors: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State
LaMelo Ball: Charlotte Hornets
With an occasionally cringe-worthy shot selection and off-again, off-again relationship to most things related to defense, it's fair to wonder whether Ball will measure up to Hornets' governor Michael Jordan's standards for competitiveness.
What's not worth questioning, though, is Charlotte's need for star power and shot-creation, both itches that Ball can scratch in a big way.
He's an uber-gifted distributor who could teach most NBA point guards a thing or two (or 20) about the art of passing. From ordinary passes to extraordinary, how-did-he-fit-that-in-there delectable dimes, he has every delivery in his arsenal, and he can thread them with either hand. His hit-ahead passes in particular should appeal to a Charlotte team in need of better tempo after this season's last-placed finish in pace.
Some might note that the Hornets' top two players arguably both play Ball's primary position, as Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier are natural point guards. To those observers, we'd simply say, "Who cares?" since the Hornets aren't in position to consider team needs at this stage of their rebuild, and neither incumbent comes close to approaching Ball's enormous upside.
Tyrese Haliburton: Atlanta Hawks
Stuck in a three-year playoff drought, the Hawks made clear their win-now intentions with the deadline deal for Clint Capela. They apparently (and understandably) don't plan on stopping there.
"The Hawks are shopping their first-round pick and intend to push for the playoffs," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote.
But if Atlanta can't broker a deal—plenty of picks are up for grabs—it could help itself by adding Haliburton. He'd also help himself by joining the Hawks, as his playmaking would be perked up by the scoring help around him, and his limitations as a self-sufficient scorer could be masked by slotting up alongside Trae Young, this season's only player to average 26 points and nine assists.
If Haliburton's funky-but-effective shooting stroke holds up—he splashed 42.6 percent of his college threes—then he could operate both with and in relief of Young. That's key because Young could use more help around him and desperately needs someone to operate the offense when he sits. Atlanta's attack fared 15.5 points worse per 100 possessions without him.
Kira Lewis Jr.: Orlando Magic
Give Orlando credit for taking a low-risk flier on 2017's top pick Markelle Fultz and already seeing some encouraging results on that long-term project. But the Magic shouldn't consider that modest success as reason to avoid the position at the draft.
While he just wrapped his most productive campaign to date, his numbers didn't exactly scream "future star" (12.1 points and 5.1 assists in 27.7 minutes per outing). Even if they had, he's versatile enough to man either backcourt spot, plus the Magic should be in the point-guard market with D.J. Augustin and Michael Carter-Williams both entering unrestricted free agency.
Lewis would be an excellent get for this group. He's the fastest end-to-end sprinter in this draft, which should excite Orlando since it doesn't play as fast as its collective athleticism suggests it could (26th in pace). His combination of scoring, shooting, pick-and-roll playmaking and table-setting could all address outstanding issues for this 23rd-ranked attack.
Lewis, who reclassified to the 2018 class to start his college career early, offers both the upside of a 19-year-old and the polish of someone who spent the past two seasons breaking down NCAA defenses. He also ended his collegiate career on a high note, averaging 23.2 points and 6.7 assists with a 49.0/46.3/75.5 shooting slash across his final nine contests.