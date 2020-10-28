NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions and Team Fits for LaMelo Ball, Top Point Guards

0 of 4

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

There are many ways in which the 2020 NBA draft class could be remembered, and many of them aren't especially favorable.

But for all the knocks this group gets about its lack of top-level, can't-miss talent, it has a strong reputation for its depth—particularly at the point guard spot.

That position holds the top two spots on the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, with LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes holding down the first and second positions, respectively. Moving down the list, point or combo guards claim seven of the top 20 rungs on the prospect ladder.

For clubs in the market for a floor general, that's fantastic news. After laying out our latest mock first round, we'll spotlight the potential team fits for three of the top point guards on our board.