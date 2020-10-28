Other Positions Than QB for the Cowboys to Consider at 2020 NFL Trade Deadline

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a peculiar position entering Week 8.

The NFC East side can't hide the fact that it struggled in the first seven games, but the division title is still well within reach.

In fact, if the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night, they could be viewed as the favorite to top the division with four under-.500 franchises.

That puts Dallas in a tough spot ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. It could bring in defensive help, but it could also add assets for some coveted players, as it did in the Everson Griffen trade to the Detroit Lions this week.

Even though the Cowboys shipped a player out Tuesday, they could still make additions to help whomever is under center. Andy Dalton suffered a concussion in Week 7, and if he is not cleared before Sunday, Ben DiNucci will make his first NFL start.

Positions For Cowboys To Consider At Trade Deadline

Defensive Tackle

Dallas' rushing defense has been one of its many glaring issues in 2020.

The Cowboys conceded back-to-back 200-yard rushing games to Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team, and they have allowed the most ground yards in the NFL.

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are the only other teams to allow over 1,000 rushing yards this season, but Dallas is the lone member of the trio to allow double-digit rushing touchdowns.

A combination of poor showings from Dontari Poe, an injury to Trysten Hill and the release of Gerald McCoy led to Dallas' awful play on the defensive interior.

Hill, who had six solo tackles, is the top defensive tackle in that category. Seven defensive backs, three defensive ends and three linebackers reached 10 solo tackles before any defensive tackle. If the Cowboys find a run-plugging DT, they may be able to ease some concerns about their rushing defense.

Something has to change, whether it be better scheming or a personnel adjustment, before Dallas leaves its Week 10 bye.

Minnesota, Washington, Baltimore and San Francisco could tear apart its defense in four of the five games from Week 11-15 either through how much they run the ball, or in Washington's case, its past success against Dallas.

Cornerback

Dallas' passing defense is not as poor as the run stoppers, but it needs to improve for it to contend in any capacity.

The Cowboys allowed 16 touchdowns through the air, which is tied for the fourth-highest total with Cleveland. They also have a single interception, which came from Chidobe Awuzie.

Rookie Trevon Diggs displayed some potential with six passes defended and a forced fumble, but there isn't a strong complement to the Alabama product in the Dallas secondary.

The Cowboys may be more inclined to go after a cornerback before the deadline, especially if he has a year or longer left on his contract. They are set to be stuck in an unenviable position with Awuzie, Daryl Worley and Jourdan Lewis all scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2021.

With quarterback Dak Prescott's contract situation still not resolved, the Cowboys may not have a ton of money to work with for secondary additions.

If Dallas maneuvers the market for a player under control, it could help fix some of this season's issues and help it feel more secure in the future.

