Juventus vs. Barcelona: Champions League 2020 Odds, Live-Stream Schedule

On Tuesday, Barcelona saw president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the rest of the club's board step down ahead of a vote of confidence from club members. On Wednesday, they'll face one of Europe's best sides, Juventus, in the UEFA Champions League.

Just a week in the life of the Catalan giants.

Below, we'll break down the schedule, betting lines and other key information as Barcelona's players attempt to leave the drama off the field and pick up three points at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, in a key Group G matchup.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS All Access

Line: Juventus (+195, bet $100 to win $195), draw (+250), Barcelona (+135), per DraftKings

Preview

Both teams will be fighting for the top spot in the group after Juventus opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona smoked Ferencvaros, 5-1.

The Serie A side will have to do so without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, however, after he was ruled out because Juventus did not submit a negative COVID-19 test to UEFA 24 hours prior to the match. Ronaldo tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 13.

It's a major disappointment for Juventus and football fans alike, as Ronaldo and Lionel Messi haven't faced one another since 2018, when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid. A clash between two of the greatest goal scorers in history is always worth watching. We'll have to wait until Dec. 8, when the two sides meet again at Camp Nou.

That will put a major onus on players like Alvaro Morata—who scored both goals against Dynamo Kyiv—and Paulo Dybala to find the net for Juventus. The team's defense will also have to contain a legend like Messi and his impressive 17-year-old teammate Ansu Fati.

Fati was also the lone goal scorer for Barca in their 3-1 Clasico defeat on Saturday and is quickly making his mark on the club. He's a man to watch against Juventus.

As for the form the two sides bring into the match, neither club is exactly crushing it domestically. Juventus finds themselves in fifth place in Serie A after taking nine points from five matches. With both AC Milan (13 points) and Inter (10) looking dangerous and Napoli (11 points) playing well, defending a nine-year title streak won't be easy for Juventus.

Barcelona, meanwhile, find themselves 12th in La Liga after securing just seven points from five matches, including two losses and a draw in their last three games.

With four more games to follow for both teams in Group G play, Wednesday's result isn't life or death, especially since both clubs are the heavy favorites to advance to the knockout stage. But a win would leave the victor atop the group, giving them a leg up in the quest to finish first.

