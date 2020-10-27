Randy Arozarena's agent discussing movie on Rays star with production company

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Randy Arozarena has broken MLB postseason records throughout his team's quest to the World Series. But the American League Championship Series MVP may have a chance to break some box office records, too.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday night that Arozarena's agent is in talks with a production company regarding a movie about the 25-year-old's journey, which saw the Cuba native sign with the St. Louis Cardinals after a stint in Mexican leagues. He joined the Rays this offseason after hitting .300 with a home run and two RBI in 19 major league games with the Cardinals in 2019.

Before any action on the silver screen, Arozarena and the Rays will look to come back from a 3-2 series deficit and defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.