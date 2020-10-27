Victor Oladipo Rumors: Heat Are Pacers Star's Top Choice If He Hits Free Agency

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo could have his eyes on a move to the Miami Heat if he leaves the Indiana Pacers.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Oladipo would be happy staying with his current team but "Miami would be No. 1 on his list" if he did leave.

The two-time All-Star is set to make $21 million next season before becoming a free agent in 2021.

Jackson suggested Oladipo could be a contingency plan for the Heat next offseason but it's "doubtful" they give up too much in a trade before that.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Oladipo as he continues to recover from a quad injury that kept him out for an entire year.

He appeared in just 19 regular-season games in 2019-20, averaging 14.5 points per game, the lowest since his rookie year in 2013-14. Though he performed better in the playoffs—17.8 points and 2.3 steals per game—he was inconsistent and shot just 39.3 percent from the field in the first-round loss to Miami.

However, there could be value in making a trade this offseason.

Miami is reportedly planning to go "all in" with the pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, while several other big names like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be available.

This could prevent the team from making any long-term signings this year, maintaining flexibility for the future.

Oladipo would represent just a one-year commitment, but someone who could make a big difference for a team looking to return to contention after reaching the NBA Finals this past season.

At his best, the guard is a true difference-maker on both ends of the court, averaging 23.1 points, 4.3 assists and a league-high 2.4 steals per game in 2017-18. Adding this type of production alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could make this a fearsome squad in the Eastern Conference.

If things don't go well, Miami could let him leave in free agency and instead pursue other top stars to put the team over the top.