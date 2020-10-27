IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from October 27

7 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

In a segment built to for months, John E. Bravo joined Rosemary in the ring for a grand wedding, officiated by Father James Mitchell.

The Sinister Minister asked if anyone has just cause why they should not be married. No one stepped up. “Well, you dodged that trope,” he said in a nod to the all-too-overused angle.

Bravo recited his vows, and Rosemary hers, as Mitchell appeared in awe that the proceedings had not yet been interrupted.

Just as Mitchell permitted Bravo to kiss his demon bride, the arena went dark and a bang was heard. When the lights came back on, Bravo laid unconscious in the ring, blood on his chest.

Tommy Dreamer knelt down and heartbrokenly asked, “who shot Bravo?” before unleashing a guttural, “noooooooooo!”

Grade

A

Analysis

Anyone paying even the slightest bit of attention to this story had to expect over the top fun and nonsense. They got it here. From the costumed wedding guests to the re-emergence of James Mitchell from another dimension, right down to the classic TV whodunnit, this was delightfully absurd and everything you could have hoped for.

There will be some who question whether the “who shot Bravo” story is in bad taste but there was no gun, there was no evidence that he actually was shot and it was vague enough to give the impression that it could have been literally anything that caused the outcome.

In a storyline this outlandish, it falls in line and gives fans a reason to tune in next week to see exactly what happened.

Impact is a company with a variety of stories, angles, wrestlers and characters. It is that variety that makes it such an enjoyable show to watch. This fell right in line with it and never felt like it was being sold to us as a super-serious angle, right down to Dreamer’s outlandish scream of denial.