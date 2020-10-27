Report: Barcelona's Josep Maria Bartomeu Resigns After Lionel Messi Drama

Report: Barcelona's Josep Maria Bartomeu Resigns After Lionel Messi DramaOctober 27, 2020
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press
The saga is over.
Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly resigned Tuesday, per multiple reports, following a summer that saw superstar Lionel Messi unsuccessfully try to leave the club.
