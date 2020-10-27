Bill Belichick: Cam Newton Is Patriots' 'Best Player' at QB Despite Struggles

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday the team will stick with Cam Newton as its starting quarterback because neither Jarrett Stidham nor Brian Hoyer represents an upgrade.

Stidham replaced Newton during the second half of Sunday's 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but Belichick explained on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni & Fauria why he's going back to the 2015 NFL MVP heading into the Pats' Week 8 clash with the division-rival Buffalo Bills:

"I think he's our best player there, so again there are other problems offensively. There are things we need to do better and that is what we're going to work on. I think we have our best players out there. We just have to find a way to be more productive. We have been at times, but we certainly weren't yesterday, and we need to see if we can improve that."

Newton, who signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract in July, was terrific across his first two games with the Patriots. He accumulated five total touchdowns (four rushing and one passing) with just one turnover.

The 31-year-old Auburn University product has struggled over his past three outings, though. He's compiled two TDs (one passing and one rushing) with six turnovers. He also missed one game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

New England's record has dropped to 2-4, leaving it 2.5 games behind the Bills (5-2) in the AFC East heading into Sunday's battle.

Newton said Monday on WEEI (via ESPN's Mike Reiss) he understands more performances like the one Sunday against the Niners will likely lead to a more lengthy stay on the bench.

"The first thing I said to myself coming home was, 'You keep playing games like that, bro, and it's going to be a permanent change,'" he said. "You don't need to tell me that for me to understand that. I get it loud and clear."

The good news for Newton and the Patriots, who've shifted to a more run-oriented attack following the offseason departure of Tom Brady, is the Bills are allowing 126.7 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 21st.

Buffalo had trouble keeping both the Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in the pocket during the Bills' only two losses this season. If those issues haven't been rectified, Newton could run wild Sunday.

If that happens, New England could get back in the win column and put itself right back in the division race.

On the flip side, another poor showing from Newton and the offense against the Bills could lead Belichick to reconsider his stance at quarterback.