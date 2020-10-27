NBA Draft 2020: Predictions for James Wiseman, Kira Lewis Jr., Top Value Picks

1 of 3

Rod Aydelotte/Associated Press

Draft value: Anywhere outside of the top 20

Bane is the kind of player who too often is forgotten at the draft. While evaluators fawn over teenagers with otherworldly athleticism, they can fail to get excited about a 22-year-old college senior who lacks the burst and bounce to build a jaw-dropping highlight reel.

But none of that matters unless a club is solely searching for star power, and Bane's likely draft range should keep him away from the star-grazers. Instead, someone—or a lot of someones, actually—should be attracted to his low-maintenance, well-versed game that already looks capable of accentuating a winner.

"Every team should see a fit in Bane, a consistent shooter, improved playmaker and smart defender," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "Even if he struggles to create or finish without much quickness or burst, a lack of athleticism shouldn't prevent him from adding value with his three-ball, passing and IQ at both ends."

There are better physical specimens in the draft, but few check as many basketball boxes as Bane. He can shoot on the catch or off the dribble, run pick-and-rolls, finish at the basket, move the basketball and defend multiple positions.