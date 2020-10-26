    Cormier: Khabib Used Triangle Choke to Avoid Injuring Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the crowd during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Fighters Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other in UFC 242, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov did not spar during the open training, saying he was still trying to make weight for the bout. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
    Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

    Khabib Nurmagomedov may have shown a level of mercy toward Justin Gaethje as he wrapped up a second-round victory at UFC 254 on Saturday.

    Durind Monday's episode of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier argued that Nurmagomedov transitioned from an armbar to a triangle in order to avoid leaving Gaethje with a serious injury.

    "He told me when he was watching the interviews over the course of the week, he saw that Justin said that he would never tap," Cormier said. "He was going to do the armbar, but he had heard Justin saying all week that he would never tap, and he didn't want to hurt him in front of his parents. So he went to the triangle and just kind of put him to sleep."

    It's not unheard of for a fighter to refuse to submit while being prone in a limb-based submission. Frank Mir famously broke Tim Sylvia's forearm in the first round of their 2004 fight. Sylvia hadn't even realized in the moment that his arm was broken and signaled his frustration with the stoppage.

    Nurmagomedov is such a master of his craft that you can also buy the idea that his mind immediately jumped to putting Gaethje away in what he viewed to be a compassionate manner, with Gaethje's parents at the event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

    The 32-year-old wasn't in much of a celebratory mood, either, pointing to how he had a lot on his mind beyond the opponent in front of him. This was his first fight since his father, Abdulmanap, died of COVID-19-related complications in July, and he was clearly overcome by the emotion of the moment.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Nurmagomedov immediately announced his retirement from MMA as well.

    "I was almost brought to tears, sitting at the commentary desk, watching him sob in the middle of the Octagon," Cormier said.

    He added that he doesn't expect Khabib to go back on his word and return to UFC competition.

    Related

      Khabib's Place in UFC History Is Unquestioned

      In Dana's own words: 'He's the baddest motherf--ker on the planet'

      Khabib's Place in UFC History Is Unquestioned
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib's Place in UFC History Is Unquestioned

      Jonathan Snowden
      via Bleacher Report

      Michael Chandler Would 'Love' to Fight Justin Gaethje After Signing UFC Contract

      Michael Chandler Would 'Love' to Fight Justin Gaethje After Signing UFC Contract
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Michael Chandler Would 'Love' to Fight Justin Gaethje After Signing UFC Contract

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Brian Ortega explains oversized cup at UFC Fight Island 6

      Brian Ortega explains oversized cup at UFC Fight Island 6
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Brian Ortega explains oversized cup at UFC Fight Island 6

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting

      Jon Jones dismisses notion Khabib is GOAT: He 'just recently started fighting elite-level competition'

      Jon Jones dismisses notion Khabib is GOAT: He 'just recently started fighting elite-level competition'
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jon Jones dismisses notion Khabib is GOAT: He 'just recently started fighting elite-level competition'

      Nolan King
      via MMA Junkie