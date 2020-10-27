NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Predictions for Brandon Ingram, Top Impact Players

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

NBA teams are so keyed up and ready for free agency that they've allegedly already started.

That's right, according to Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith, there have been some rumors bouncing around that some free agents "have already reached agreements for next season."

With so many official dates still up in the air, namely when the new 2020-21 season will begin, Smith reported that multiple teams have asked the league for "clarity" on key offseason dates outside of the draft on Nov. 18.

And while there isn't a litany of superstars available like last year with Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, there are still a number of impact players up for grabs.

Here's a quick look at a few of them and where they might land.

Will Brandon Ingram Stay in New Orleans?

Brandon Ingram did a lot for his free agency last year.

Not only did he get his first nod as an All Star, but he was also voted as the 2020 Most Improved Player, with his overall numbers going from 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season to an output of 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Ingram's overall jump makes him one of the top free agents in this year's class.

Right now, all signs point to the New Orleans Pelicans keeping the 23-year old forward and continuing to build on his chemistry with Zion Williamson.

While Williamson was out, Ingram went on a tear, making the Pels an exciting team for the future.

Now that they have a new head coach in Stan Van Gundy, New Orleans has plans for Ingram's future and will definitely want to get the most out of him on both ends of the floor.

Paying him isn't a question, even if it means they might have to move on from Jrue Holiday.

"On the offensive end of the floor, I mean, this guy is really, really good," Van Gundy told James Herbert of CBS Sports. "I think he's gotta get there at the defensive end of the floor. I don't think he's made a real jump there. I actually thought he was best when Luke (Walton) was in L.A. Luke's first year there, actually, is when I thought Brandon Ingram was at his best defensively.

"I think it's sort of been strange that as his offense has gotten better his defense—I'm not going to say it's tailed off, but it's leveled off."

Prediction: Brandon Ingram signs with New Orleans.

Gordon Hayward to Test the Market?

Gordon Hayward hasn't exactly had the best luck since signing with the Boston Celtics as a free agent in 2017.

Six minutes into his Celtics debut, he experienced a gruesome injury when he fractured his left tibia after going up for a dunk, and he hasn't been quite the same since.

The 30-year-old has a $34.2 million player option, and while it might not be in his best interest to opt out during an offseason where teams don't quite have the cap space to pay him what he's likely seeking, he may still be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Indiana Pacers continue to have interest in trading for the 10-year veteran wing.

Not much is known about what Boston would want in return or even if they're interested in moving him, but Indy's interest shows Hayward has options to consider.

There's even speculation that he's on what former Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Bobby Marks calls the "Al Horford plan," which would mean he might do something similar to what Horford did last season when he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year, $109 million deal and explore all of his options around the league.

"I think what his agent Mark Bartelstein is doing right now is canvassing the league," Marks told The Lowe Post podcast. "He's doing the Al Horford plan."

Lowe added that he's heard some talk around Hayward:

"There's some buzz out there. And I can't figure out what the buzz means. The buzz that I'm hearing is like the smoke, the smoke indicating that something is happening. I'm not sure what's up, but I don't think it's a lock that Gordon Hayward is on the Celtics next year.

"We don't know that there's a Gordon Hayward chase. We don't know that any of this is happening. I'm just saying that there's a little bit of buzz. Something is mildly afoot here."

Prediction: Gordon Hayward does not opt out and stays with Boston.

Is New York in on the Fred VanVleet Sweepstakes?

No matter what happens, Fred VanVleet is about to get the payday he deserves.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, league sources believe the former undrafted guard will get a deal on par with Malcolm Brogdon, who has a four-year, $85 million contract with Indiana.

That's not max dollars, but it's a significant amount for the Toronto Raptors.

Still, all signs point to them doing their best to keep VanVleet in the North, but they will have some competition.

According to Begley, the New York Knicks are interested in the 26-year old point guard's services and could offer him a contract of around $20 million per season.

New York could have as much as $60 million in cap space, depending on the hit the salary cap will take, which could be anywhere from $3 million to $12 million.

VanVleet might not be the Knicks' first choice, though, according to some reports.

Marc Berman of the New York Post has New York interested in trading for Chris Paul, but it will have to send the Oklahoma City Thunder a first-round pick and Kevin Knox.

The Knicks have the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, which might make it difficult to land a top floor general such as LaMelo Ball.

If they don't opt for CP3 and can't nab Ball, they'll likely make a beeline for VanVleet.