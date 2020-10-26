    Cowboys' Mike Nolan Accidentally Wiped Tabasco Sauce in Eye During Media Call

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) talks with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Some things are even more painful than watching the Dallas Cowboys defense. 

    According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had to stop a conference call on Monday because he accidentally wiped his eye with a finger that had Tabasco sauce on it.

    "My eye feels a lot better," he told reporters when he returned. "But it was burning."

    The accident led to plenty of social media reaction:

    It wouldn't be a surprise if Nolan wanted a reprieve from talking about the Dallas defense, but this surely wasn't what he had in mind.

    His Cowboys are just 2-5 following Sunday's 25-3 blowout loss to the Washington Football Team, thanks in large part to the defense. Dallas is last in the league in points allowed per game (34.7), which is doing no favors for an offense that is operating without the injured Dak Prescott.

    Perhaps a little hot sauce before the upcoming NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles will provide the kickstart the defense needs.

