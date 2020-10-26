Cowboys Trade Rumors: Everson Griffen Being Shopped Ahead of 2020 Deadline

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

It would appear that Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen is on the trade block.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Monday that "multiple sources said the Cowboys have shopped Griffen, who had a sack against Washington, but have not found any takers."

And the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported that Dallas was fielding offers for the veteran defensive end:

Mike Fisher of SI.com added that the team was also willing to listen to offers for nose tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley.

Despite players reportedly being on the block—and despite it being pretty obvious the team needs some kind of spark after a woeful 2-5 start—head coach Mike McCarthy indicated to reporters that he wasn't interested in sweeping changes:

"I mean, we've had so much change just in our everyday function. I think the important thing is to stay the course. We understand the method and the things we need to do better. This is a process and obviously, we're not exactly where we want to be today. We've been challenged with a lot of moving parts as far as a lot of different players playing. So, we'll continue to work and I do believe we will turn this in the right direction."

Cowboys fans likely disagree, with scapegoats ranging from McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan to a porous defense and a number of key injuries across the roster. Through it all, a division title is still on the table, with the team just a half-game behind the 2-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East. Lose Sunday against the Birds, however, and Cowboys fans might riot if major changes in some capacity don't come.

Moving the 32-year-old Griffen could help facilitate needed changes at other positions. He's been decent for the Cowboys, with 2.5 sacks, 20 tackles (three for loss) and six quarterback hits through seven games.

But in DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory, the team has options off the edge. And Griffen hasn't proved to be indispensable (though the way the Cowboys have played on defense this year, you could make that argument for most of their players), making him a logical trade chip for the Cowboys.