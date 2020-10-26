Rays vs. Dodgers: Remaining World Series 2020 Schedule and Ticket Info

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The two No. 1 seeds heading into the MLB postseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays were on a collision course to meet one another in the World Series.

And as the series reaches Game 6 on Tuesday with Los Angeles up 3-2, the two teams seem committed to giving us as much playoff baseball in a pandemic-shortened MLB season as they possibly can.

The Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw at the plate, made it look easy in Game 1, which they took 8-3. But the Rays came roaring back in Game 2 6-4 and proved they wouldn't go down that easily. Los Angeles tried to reestablish its prowess by taking Game 3 6-2, but the pendulum swung the other way once again in Game 4 as the Rays eked out a 8-7 win.

In taking Sunday's Game 5 behind Kershaw's arm once again, the Dodgers have put themselves in position to clinch the title in Tuesday's Game 6. But if this series has taught us anything so far, that's far easier said than done.

Below you'll find everything you need to know to tune into Tuesday's pivotal Game 6 (and, if necessary, Game 7) and what you should watch for when you do.

World Series 2020 Remaining Schedule

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. (*if necessary)

Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports app

Ticket Info: StubHub

Note: Bleacher Report has an affiliate marketing relationship with StubHub. We will receive revenue from your purchase.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers try to win their first title since 1988. Meanwhile, the Rays find themselves facing elimination for the third consecutive series.

The momentum is with Los Angeles, to be sure, but the Rays have perfected a bend-don't-break mantra this postseason.

No one could have scripted their Game 4 walk-off, and those kinds of fluky shockers are certainly nothing to game plan around, but regardless, the Rays always seem to have an extra life.

Globe Life Field may be acting as a neutral site (the first in World Series history), but the Dodgers will certainly have a fervent fan base in their "home" game on Tuesday...a fan base wanting to see them bring it home.

It's worth noting the Dodgers would be the home team in Game 7, as well...but their disastrous Game 7 outing in 2017 still looms large. Large enough to

Righty Tony Gonsolin will take the mound for the Dodgers in Game 6. His start in Game 2 lasted just 1 1/3 innings, and the Dodgers pen is rested behind him.

The Rays have announced they will start left-hander Blake Snell. The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner had a no-hitter going for 4 2/3 innings when he started in Game 2.

As the Rays attempt to stave off elimination, however, manager Kevin Cash is sure to be aggressive with the bullpen.

The Rays have prevented the Dodgers from gaining any sort of solid foothold at every turn, but history is on Los Angeles' side. Per MLB.com, the team with a 3-2 lead in the World Series has gone on to win 44 of 67 previous times (65.7 percent).