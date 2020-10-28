Ranking the Greatest Draft Steals in Modern NBA History

0 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Let's make one thing clear right out of the gate: There is no one way to define an NBA draft steal. They come in all forms, at all spots, through many different means.

First overall picks can be draft steals. Sure, they're held to higher, often superstar, standards. But LeBron James didn't enter the league in 2003 under the presumption that he'd become a consensus top-two player of all time.

Late-lottery selections can be steals. No one's expecting to get Devin Booker-level value out of the No. 13 spot. Later picks can be even bigger steals. Giannis Antetokounmpo was taken just outside the lottery, at No. 15. Jimmy Butler was taken at No. 30.

Draft-day trades can be steals. Kawhi Leonard straddles two lines. Finals MVP value isn't expected out of No. 15, but does he follow the same megastar trajectory if he lands with the Indiana Pacers instead of the San Antonio Spurs?

This particular look into draft-day bargains ignores all of these instances and instead focuses on second-round picks since 1989, when the league switched to a two-round format. It's a subjective interpretation, but not an arbitrary one.

The expected value of a prospect dwindles as the draft wears on. Teams don't bank on gleaning the same impact from a second-rounder as they do from a top-five selection or lottery choice. This exercise seeks to celebrate the best of the most unlikely careers relative to their draft position.

No singular set of criteria will determine these rankings. They try to juggle the height of a player's peak with the longevity of his prime. What's already happened matters a great deal, but career forecasts will be weighted for active candidates whenever it's prudent.

Let's roll.