The Player Every NFL Team Should Shop at the Trade Deadline

32 of 32

David Richard/Associated Press

The Dwayne Haskins Jr. era appears over in Washington before it ever really got started. The 2019 first-round pick followed a seven-touchdown, seven-interception rookie season with four touchdowns and three interceptions this year in four starts before head coach Ron Rivera benched him for Kyle Allen.

The coaching staff seems committed to Allen, who had experience with Rivera in Carolina.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin also had positive things to say about the quarterback who was at the helm for his seven-catch, 90-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7: "I can't say enough about him and I feel like the chemistry that we're building, him and I, and how we're being as an offense, is only going to continue."

Haskins has his flaws, but the raw tools that made him a first-round pick are still there. Still, he needs time to develop, and Washington didn't sit him for an established star. That doesn't bode well for its belief in him.

Haskins' value is in his ability to develop into a starting quarterback. Washington should move him now to whatever team is interested in taking on that project.

Salary-cap info via Spotrac. Stats via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.

