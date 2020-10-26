Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Heat Wouldn't Include Tyler Herro in Possible Deal

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Miami Heat may have interest in trading for Victor Oladipo, but their desire to land him has its limits.

Zach Harper of The Athletic reported it's believed Tyler Herro is off the table in trade talks.

"[Team president Pat] Riley hangs up," a league executive said.

Herro had an emergent rookie season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the regular season, and he was even better in the playoffs. His 37 points in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics were the most in a conference finals game for a rookie in NBA history, and he scored in double figures in all but one of Miami's postseason games.

The Heat are expected to be among the teams pursuing Oladipo this offseason. Oladipo's tenure in Miami appears to be nearing its end, with the two-time All-Star set to hit free agency in 2021 and rumors floating he wants out of Indiana.

"I'm a Pacer. I'm a Pacer. ... Those rumors on the internet, I don't know where they're coming from, I'm just focused on getting my knee right for next year," Oladipo said in an Instagram Live with rapper Fat Joe last month.

After suffering a quadriceps tendon rupture during the 2018-19 season, Oladipo didn't make his season debut until January. He averaged only 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 19 games while struggling to reach his previous All-Star form.

It's hard to tell how talent evaluators view Oladipo around the league since he's two years removed from playing at an All-NBA level. It would be worth trading Herro for a fully healthy and effective Oladipo, but there are too many questions surrounding his health at this point to make such an offer.