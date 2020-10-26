    Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Heat Wouldn't Include Tyler Herro in Possible Deal

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020

    Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo (4) shoots around Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat may have interest in trading for Victor Oladipo, but their desire to land him has its limits.

    Zach Harper of The Athletic reported it's believed Tyler Herro is off the table in trade talks.

    "[Team president Pat] Riley hangs up," a league executive said.

    Herro had an emergent rookie season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the regular season, and he was even better in the playoffs. His 37 points in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics were the most in a conference finals game for a rookie in NBA history, and he scored in double figures in all but one of Miami's postseason games.

    The Heat are expected to be among the teams pursuing Oladipo this offseason. Oladipo's tenure in Miami appears to be nearing its end, with the two-time All-Star set to hit free agency in 2021 and rumors floating he wants out of Indiana.

    "I'm a Pacer. I'm a Pacer. ... Those rumors on the internet, I don't know where they're coming from, I'm just focused on getting my knee right for next year," Oladipo said in an Instagram Live with rapper Fat Joe last month. 

    After suffering a quadriceps tendon rupture during the 2018-19 season, Oladipo didn't make his season debut until January. He averaged only 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 19 games while struggling to reach his previous All-Star form.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's hard to tell how talent evaluators view Oladipo around the league since he's two years removed from playing at an All-NBA level. It would be worth trading Herro for a fully healthy and effective Oladipo, but there are too many questions surrounding his health at this point to make such an offer. 

    Related

      Buy or Sell Latest NBA Buzz 🔍

      Can Pistons trade Blake Griffin? Are Pacers eyeing Gordon Hayward? We figure out which latest rumors are legit ⬇️

      Buy or Sell Latest NBA Buzz 🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Buy or Sell Latest NBA Buzz 🔍

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      How Every NBA Team Can Trade Its Worst Contract

      @ZBuckley goes into the trade machine to help each team rid itself of its worst deal 📲

      How Every NBA Team Can Trade Its Worst Contract
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Every NBA Team Can Trade Its Worst Contract

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron to Co-Produce 'Dreamland' Documentary

      James is partnering with CNN Films to create a documentary about Black Wall Street and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

      LeBron to Co-Produce 'Dreamland' Documentary
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron to Co-Produce 'Dreamland' Documentary

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Michele Roberts Believes NBA May Need Bubble for 2020-21 Season

      Michele Roberts Believes NBA May Need Bubble for 2020-21 Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Michele Roberts Believes NBA May Need Bubble for 2020-21 Season

      Corey Hansford
      via Lakers Nation