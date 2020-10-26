    Nets' Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Expected to Collaborate on New Nike Shoe

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, left, and Kevin Durant watch the game action from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in New York. With so much uncertainty around the NBA season, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is no longer ruling Kevin Durant out for the season. Marks had repeatedly said he didn't expect Durant to play this season while recovering from Achilles tendon surgery, but he acknowledged Wednesday that everything is unknown now that the season is suspended because of the new coronavirus. Even Kyrie Irving, who had shoulder surgery on March 3, might be available if play stretched into the summer. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving plan to collaborate on a Nike sneaker, according to a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News

    The teammates went from a friendly competition over whose signature shoe with Nike was better to deciding on a collaboration. 

    "It kind of spawned into, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we collaborated on something together in the near future?'" Nike designer Ben Nethongkome, who worked with Irving on the Kyrie 7, said. "And right then and there, KD was like, 'Of course.' So we're excited to have some level of interaction between those two in terms of product creation in the near future."

    The idea of a sneaker collaboration is perhaps a metaphor for the two working together as teammates on the court next season.

    Nethongkome noted it factored into the design choices made for the Kyrie 7:

    "Kyrie talked about last night, how his role on the Nets is a little different now because he's got to facilitate for his players. He didn't have KD previously, now he does. And so he's not trying to attack one-on-one anymore, he's thinking about getting around guys to distribute the ball somewhere else. So his movement on the court is going to broaden a lot more. And so with the 7 being lighter weight, he feels like he be all over the court much easier than the Kyrie 6 or the Kyrie 5. So we're excited to hear that."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Expectations will be high on the court for Brooklyn's star duo in the upcoming season. And now, expectations will be high for their potential sneaker collaboration, too. 

    Related

      Bondy: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant combining on signature sneaker

      Bondy: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant combining on signature sneaker
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Bondy: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant combining on signature sneaker

      NetsDaily
      via NetsDaily

      Report: 'Warriors Have Expressed a Clear Interest' in Lin Reunion

      Report: 'Warriors Have Expressed a Clear Interest' in Lin Reunion
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Report: 'Warriors Have Expressed a Clear Interest' in Lin Reunion

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Working on Virtual Courtside Seat, Holographic Interviews

      NBA Working on Virtual Courtside Seat, Holographic Interviews
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Working on Virtual Courtside Seat, Holographic Interviews

      Kurt Helin
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Biggest Recent NBA Draft Flops 😬

      @danfavale ranks the biggest flops in each draft class over the last five years

      Biggest Recent NBA Draft Flops 😬
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Biggest Recent NBA Draft Flops 😬

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report