49ers News: Deebo Samuel Likely to Miss 2 Games with Hamstring Injury

    San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring strain. 

    Coach Kyle Shanahan also announced running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will be placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

    San Francisco has a short turnaround ahead of its Week 9 clash with the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5. As a result, Samuel's availability for that encounter is in doubt as well.

    Through four appearances in 2020, Samuel has 16 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown.

    He missed the first three games while recovering from a foot injury suffered during the offseason. He played four games with mediocre production before again getting hurt in the Niners' 33-6 win over the New England Patriots.

    Between his injury problems and overall numbers, his season has been a bit of a disappointment given many projected him as a breakout star.

    With Samuel out, the 49ers will likely focus on Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne among wideouts in the passing game, with George Kittle remaining Jimmy Garoppolo's top target overall.

