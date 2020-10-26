Rays vs. Dodgers: Latest World Series 2020 Twitter Reaction

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from a World Series title after a 4-2 Game 5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, earning a 3-2 series advantage in the process.

Joc Pederson and Max Muncy both hit home runs in the win for Los Angeles, although the big story after the game was Clayton Kershaw's performance.

The veteran pitcher has often been criticized for his postseason play, but he came through with his second win of the series while allowing just two runs in 5.2 innings Sunday. The showing was enough for him to change his own narrative in many eyes:

Of course, not everyone was satisfied by the pitcher's latest effort:

At the very least, he's done his job to put the Dodgers in position to win their first title since 1988.

Muncy also turned heads with a monster home run in the fifth inning, extending the team's lead to 4-2:

The reaction after the 434-foot shot got plenty of attention:

It's a continuation of an impressive series for the Los Angeles offense, scoring at least four runs in all five games.

The Rays are on the brink of defeat, but some fans are still hopeful going into Game 6:

Blake Snell is set to take the mound for Tampa Bay in Tuesday's game, while the Dodgers are set to go with Tony Gonsolin.