Blockbuster Deals That Would Blow Up the 2020 NFL Trade Deadline

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

When it comes to massive deals and player movement, it feels like the NFL is only just getting started.

Antonio Brown recently joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after all.

With the Nov. 3 trade deadline approaching, Brown's return to pair with Tom Brady feels like an appetizer. With a few head coach spots already vacant and the line clearly drawn for many contenders and pretenders, some blockbuster deals seem inevitable.

These are some blockbuster moves that could happen at the deadline and help reshape the league's current playoff picture, if not long-term future.