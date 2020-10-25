    Cardinals' Isaiah Irving Stretchered Off vs. Seahawks After Suffering Neck Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020

    An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits on the turf at Bank of America Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
    Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Irving was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a neck injury.

    The Cardinals announced he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

    Irving was blocking during a potential kickoff return in the first half and was injured when he hit running back Travis Homer on the play. Players on both teams dropped to a knee during the lengthy delay before some of the players came over to the cart to wish him well.

    Irving, who was an undrafted rookie out of San Jose State, was a member of the Chicago Bears for the last three seasons.

    He appeared in 33 total games from 2017 through 2019, tallying 27 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. He was never a major part of Chicago's defense and was on the Denver Broncos' practice squad before the Cardinals signed him on Oct. 15.

    Arizona brought him in for linebacker depth after placing Chandler Jones on injured reserve.

    He was not playing a major defensive role for Arizona but was still part of its special teams unit.

