Le'Veon Bell Tweets 'Fresh Start, Feels Good' After Making Chiefs Debut

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell had a somewhat limited role in the Kansas City Chiefs' 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos, but the three-time Pro Bowler appears to be settling in nicely with his new team.

"Fresh start, feels good," Bell tweeted after the game.

Bell carried the ball six times for 39 yards in the victory. He went for 16 yards with his first touch, showing off the vision and patience that made him one of the NFL's best running backs with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The presence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire raises some questions as to what kind of workload Bell will have going forward.

Considering he didn't get a single target, Bell's involvement in the passing game will obviously grow, but Edwards-Helaire has done nothing to earn a demotion from his current status as Kansas City's primary ball-carrier.

Bell will probably be happy to take a slight backseat to Edwards-Helaire if the Chiefs continue piling up the wins.