1 Realistic NBA Free-Agent Signing for Every Team

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

NBA free agency is almost upon us, nearly five months after its regularly scheduled date.

Like the 2020 draft, the strength of this year's free-agency class stems from the vast number of available starters and role players despite a lack of star power at the top.

Through cap space, mid-level exceptions and creative sign-and-trades (i.e. Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat last year) these are the realistic free-agent signings every team should explore.