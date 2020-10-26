Report: Andy Dalton Questionable for Cowboys vs. Eagles Following Concussion

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton has been deemed questionable to play in the team's crucial NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dalton is under concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team from a hit by linebacker Jon Bostic that was deemed illegal.

Thanks to their porous defense, the 2-5 Cowboys were already trending in the wrong direction before Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. Even in the NFL's weakest division, losing Prescott for the season was a devastating blow for Dallas' playoff hopes.

The biggest question now is whether head coach Mike McCarthy will make it to a second season.

It's impossible to blame the new coach when his starting quarterback and backup both got hurt, but Prescott's and Dalton's absences exacerbated what were larger issues that reflected poorly on McCarthy and his staff.

If Dalton is out Sunday, Ben DiNucci is slated to be the starter. This season can't end fast enough for Cowboys fans.