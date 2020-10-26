    NCAA Football Rankings 2020: Early Predictions for College Polls After Week 9

    Jake RillSenior Writer IOctober 26, 2020

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    On the first weekend of the Big Ten season, Ohio State asserted its dominance with a big win over Nebraska. Michigan made a statement with its road victory over Minnesota. However, not everything went as expected in the conference.

    Penn State lost its season opener at Indiana 36-35 in overtime, causing the Nittany Lions to fall from No. 8 to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll. And things won't get easier for them this weekend, as they're set to host the No. 3 Buckeyes in a key early-season Big Ten clash.

    That will be the only matchup between ranked teams in Week 9. Many of the top teams will be heavy favorites and are likely to keep their high rankings next week.

    Here's a prediction for how the rankings will look after Week 9 action.

    Week 9 Poll Prediction

    1. Clemson

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    2. Alabama

    3. Ohio State

    4. Notre Dame

    5. Georgia

    6. Oklahoma State

    7. Cincinnati

    8. Texas A&M

    9. Wisconsin

    10. Florida

    11. BYU

    12. Miami

    13. Michigan

    14. Oregon

    15. North Carolina

    16. Kansas State

    17. Indiana

    18. Marshall

    19. Coastal Carolina

    20. USC

    21. SMU

    22. Iowa State

    23. Oklahoma

    24. Boise State

    25. Tulsa

    Week 9 Predictions

    Clemson, Alabama Keep Rolling

    Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

    The top two teams in the country appear to be heading toward spots in the College Football Playoff. And while each still has some challenging matchups ahead, that shouldn't be the case this Saturday.

    No. 1 Clemson is hosting Boston College and will look to continue its dominance in the ACC. The Tigers have won a conference-record 35 consecutive regular-season games, and they haven't lost to an ACC opponent since Oct. 13, 2017, at Syracuse. They beat the Orange 47-21 this past weekend to improve to 6-0.

    No. 2 Alabama is now 5-0 as it continues to roll through its SEC schedule. This past Saturday, the Crimson Tide beat Tennessee 48-17. They don't have another game against a current ranked opponent on their regular-season schedule, but they may end up facing No. 5 Georgia a second time in the SEC Championship Game. This Saturday, though, the Tide will host Mississippi State.

    Expect both Clemson and Alabama to win handily again, keeping tight holds on the top two spots in the AP Top 25.

    Ohio State Knocks Penn State From Rankings

    Ohio State was projected to be a top team again this season, and based on its season opener, it certainly appears that will be the case. In the Buckeyes' 52-17 win over Nebraska, junior quarterback Justin Fields went 20-for-21 for 276 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 54 yards and a score.

    Fields could once again be a Heisman Trophy contender this year. And he's going to be difficult for Penn State's defense to stop.

    Despite losing to Indiana, the Nittany Lions allowed only 211 total yards in their season opener. But it will be much more challenging going up against the Buckeyes, who are the early favorite to win the Big Ten title. A win over Penn State would further prove that Ohio State is a top-tier team in the country this season.

    It's likely to be a competitive game, but the Buckeyes are the better team. Just like last year (when Ohio State won 28-17), the Buckeyes will find a way to beat their Big Ten rival.

    Tulsa Stays Hot, Enters Top 25

    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Although Tulsa has only played two games in October, both have been impressive road victories. The Golden Hurricane won at UCF on Oct. 3, then defeated South Florida this past Friday. They currently sit at 2-0 in AAC play and could be a contender in the conference this season.

    Tulsa's only loss was a 16-7 defeat at Oklahoma State in its season opener on Sept. 19, and the Cowboys are now ranked No. 6 in the country, so that wasn't a bad loss. Having still not played a home game, the Golden Hurricane will host East Carolina this Friday as they seek their third straight win.

    In this week's AP Top 25, Tulsa was one of the top teams to receive votes but miss out on a spot. If Penn State falls out, then the Golden Hurricane could be poised to enter the poll for the first time this season. They should have no trouble beating East Carolina, which has lost three of its first four games.

    Later in the season, Tulsa has games against No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 22 SMU. So if the Golden Hurricane keep rolling, they could potentially climb up the rankings and end up as one of the top Group of Five teams in the country.

    Related

      Ranking CFB's Top Teams If Players Stayed in School

      Which programs would be at the top if their stars stayed all four years 📲

      Ranking CFB's Top Teams If Players Stayed in School
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ranking CFB's Top Teams If Players Stayed in School

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report

      No. 1 CB Picks Alabama

      Alabama native and 5-star CB Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry chooses Tide over LSU, Auburn

      No. 1 CB Picks Alabama
      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 1 CB Picks Alabama

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Ga’Quincy: Saban Is the GOAT

      Bama’s newest star recruit praised Nick Saban: He is the best coach out there, and he is going to make me a lot better’

      Ga’Quincy: Saban Is the GOAT
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ga’Quincy: Saban Is the GOAT

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Winners & Losers from Week 8

      👍 Winners: Rutgers and Notre Dame 👎 Losers: Everyone without Waddle 👉 Catch up on Week 8

      Winners & Losers from Week 8
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Winners & Losers from Week 8

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report