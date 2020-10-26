NCAA Football Rankings 2020: Early Predictions for College Polls After Week 9

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

On the first weekend of the Big Ten season, Ohio State asserted its dominance with a big win over Nebraska. Michigan made a statement with its road victory over Minnesota. However, not everything went as expected in the conference.

Penn State lost its season opener at Indiana 36-35 in overtime, causing the Nittany Lions to fall from No. 8 to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll. And things won't get easier for them this weekend, as they're set to host the No. 3 Buckeyes in a key early-season Big Ten clash.

That will be the only matchup between ranked teams in Week 9. Many of the top teams will be heavy favorites and are likely to keep their high rankings next week.

Here's a prediction for how the rankings will look after Week 9 action.

Week 9 Poll Prediction

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma State

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A&M

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida

11. BYU

12. Miami

13. Michigan

14. Oregon

15. North Carolina

16. Kansas State

17. Indiana

18. Marshall

19. Coastal Carolina

20. USC

21. SMU

22. Iowa State

23. Oklahoma

24. Boise State

25. Tulsa

Week 9 Predictions

Clemson, Alabama Keep Rolling

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

The top two teams in the country appear to be heading toward spots in the College Football Playoff. And while each still has some challenging matchups ahead, that shouldn't be the case this Saturday.

No. 1 Clemson is hosting Boston College and will look to continue its dominance in the ACC. The Tigers have won a conference-record 35 consecutive regular-season games, and they haven't lost to an ACC opponent since Oct. 13, 2017, at Syracuse. They beat the Orange 47-21 this past weekend to improve to 6-0.

No. 2 Alabama is now 5-0 as it continues to roll through its SEC schedule. This past Saturday, the Crimson Tide beat Tennessee 48-17. They don't have another game against a current ranked opponent on their regular-season schedule, but they may end up facing No. 5 Georgia a second time in the SEC Championship Game. This Saturday, though, the Tide will host Mississippi State.

Expect both Clemson and Alabama to win handily again, keeping tight holds on the top two spots in the AP Top 25.

Ohio State Knocks Penn State From Rankings

Ohio State was projected to be a top team again this season, and based on its season opener, it certainly appears that will be the case. In the Buckeyes' 52-17 win over Nebraska, junior quarterback Justin Fields went 20-for-21 for 276 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 54 yards and a score.

Fields could once again be a Heisman Trophy contender this year. And he's going to be difficult for Penn State's defense to stop.

Despite losing to Indiana, the Nittany Lions allowed only 211 total yards in their season opener. But it will be much more challenging going up against the Buckeyes, who are the early favorite to win the Big Ten title. A win over Penn State would further prove that Ohio State is a top-tier team in the country this season.

It's likely to be a competitive game, but the Buckeyes are the better team. Just like last year (when Ohio State won 28-17), the Buckeyes will find a way to beat their Big Ten rival.

Tulsa Stays Hot, Enters Top 25

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Although Tulsa has only played two games in October, both have been impressive road victories. The Golden Hurricane won at UCF on Oct. 3, then defeated South Florida this past Friday. They currently sit at 2-0 in AAC play and could be a contender in the conference this season.

Tulsa's only loss was a 16-7 defeat at Oklahoma State in its season opener on Sept. 19, and the Cowboys are now ranked No. 6 in the country, so that wasn't a bad loss. Having still not played a home game, the Golden Hurricane will host East Carolina this Friday as they seek their third straight win.

In this week's AP Top 25, Tulsa was one of the top teams to receive votes but miss out on a spot. If Penn State falls out, then the Golden Hurricane could be poised to enter the poll for the first time this season. They should have no trouble beating East Carolina, which has lost three of its first four games.

Later in the season, Tulsa has games against No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 22 SMU. So if the Golden Hurricane keep rolling, they could potentially climb up the rankings and end up as one of the top Group of Five teams in the country.