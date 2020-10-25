LeBron James Congratulates Browns' Baker Mayfield on 'Phenomenal Performance'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield's late-game heroics in a 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday merited a shout-out from the King himself.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback hit Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, an Ohio native, tagged Mayfield on Twitter and praised him for a "phenomenal performance."

Mayfield got off to an inauspicious start. His first pass of the game was intercepted, and he missed on his first five attempts. However, the 25-year-old quickly found his bearings and finished 22-of-28 for 297 yards, five touchdowns and the lone interception. Cleveland improved to 5-2.

Going down to the wire against the now 1-5-1 Bengals isn't ideal, but a win is a win. James and his fellow Browns fans had plenty to celebrate.