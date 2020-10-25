WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday night, the WWE Superstars went back into the Thunderdome for one of the most dangerous events of the year, Hell in a Cell.

This year's pay-per-view featured three matches taking place inside the super-sized cage. The WWE title was one of the belts on the line when Drew McIntyre took on Randy Orton again.

We also saw Roman Reigns put the Universal Championship on the line inside HIAC when he faced Jey Uso in a rematch from Clash of Champions.

Bayley put the SmackDown Women's Championship up against her former best friend and tag team partner, Sasha Banks.

We also saw Otis defend the Money in the Bank contract against The Miz and Jeff Hardy took on Elias. Let's take a look at everything that happened at Hell in a Cell.

