Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Girlfriend Natalija Macesic Get Married in Serbia

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Girlfriend Natalija Macesic Get Married in SerbiaOctober 25, 2020
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and longtime girlfriend Natalija Macesic were married Saturday in Serbia.
Video from the ceremony shows the couple dancing and singing:
Jokic and Macesic have been together since 2013.
Eurohoops noted their wedding was originally scheduled for June but was later pushed back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA resumed play in July, and Jokic himself tested positive for the virus in June.
Riley: ‘Asterisk’ on LAL Title
Pat Riley says health of Bam and Goran could have affected series: ‘There’s always going to be asterisk, that caveat’