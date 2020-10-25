    Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Girlfriend Natalija Macesic Get Married in Serbia

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard, left, and Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and longtime girlfriend Natalija Macesic were married Saturday in Serbia.

    Video from the ceremony shows the couple dancing and singing:

    Jokic and Macesic have been together since 2013.

    Eurohoops noted their wedding was originally scheduled for June but was later pushed back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA resumed play in July, and Jokic himself tested positive for the virus in June. 

