Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Girlfriend Natalija Macesic Get Married in Serbia

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and longtime girlfriend Natalija Macesic were married Saturday in Serbia.

Video from the ceremony shows the couple dancing and singing:

Jokic and Macesic have been together since 2013.

Eurohoops noted their wedding was originally scheduled for June but was later pushed back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA resumed play in July, and Jokic himself tested positive for the virus in June.