    Report: Adam Gase Relinquishes Jets' Play-Calling Duties to OC Dowell Loggains

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020
    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The New York Jets have struggled immensely this season, starting 0-6. So head coach Adam Gase is making some changes. 

    According to Brian Costello of the New York Post and Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Gase has relinquished play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.     

                               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

