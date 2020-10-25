Report: Adam Gase Relinquishes Jets' Play-Calling Duties to OC Dowell Loggains

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Jets have struggled immensely this season, starting 0-6. So head coach Adam Gase is making some changes.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post and Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Gase has relinquished play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

