Who Are the Best Creators in 2020 NBA Free Agency Class?

0 of 5

John Amis/Associated Press

It almost feels like a stopgap year in NBA free agency.

The biggest name on the market, Anthony Davis, is almost certain to re-sign with the champion Los Angeles Lakers, and next season's class could include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Still, there are some players who could be difference-makers in the right situation.

Here, we'll focus on creators who fall into that category. In the past, this role was largely confined to point guards, but as the game grows increasingly positionless, "creator" can apply to just about anyone.

For the purposes of this ranking, we'll define it as a player who figures to be the primary creator for teammates when on the floor.