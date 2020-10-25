LaMelo Ball Rumors: People in Warriors Think PG 'Is Super Talented'

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

While the Golden State Warriors have yet to see LaMelo Ball work out ahead of next month's NBA draft, there are some in the organization who view him as "super talented."

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported he expects the Warriors' No. 2 selection to come down to Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman, the consensus top-three players in the class.

Warriors brass has already been to workouts for Edwards and Wiseman, coming away impressed with both players. Ball is expected to work out for the Warriors at some point before the Nov. 18 draft.

LaVar Ball, LaMelo's father, previously said he did not feel his son was a good fit for Golden State because of the team already having Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. LaMelo told reporters last month he disagreed with that assessment.

"My old man, he's his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine, Ball said. "I feel I could play on any team and do good anywhere I go, so anything that happens, I'm positive. Anywhere is a great fit. I mean, it's the NBA. You put me with good players, I feel like it's even gonna be better."

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle noted the Warriors are likely to pass on Ball rather than take him at No. 2 for several reasons, including fit. The team's top preference remains to trade for an instant-impact player, but it does not appear the Warriors plan on selling low on the selection.

Wiseman would give the Warriors much-needed size and athleticism in the middle. The 7-footer could step right into a role previously occupied by Festus Ezeli and JaVale McGee as a rim-running big who pulls down boards and throws down putbacks. It's likely Wiseman would be an instantly superior version of either of those players.

Edwards would bring explosiveness off the bench but could be farther away from making an impact.