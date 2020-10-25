LaMelo Ball Rumors: People in Warriors Think PG 'Is Super Talented'October 25, 2020
While the Golden State Warriors have yet to see LaMelo Ball work out ahead of next month's NBA draft, there are some in the organization who view him as "super talented."
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported he expects the Warriors' No. 2 selection to come down to Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman, the consensus top-three players in the class.
Warriors brass has already been to workouts for Edwards and Wiseman, coming away impressed with both players. Ball is expected to work out for the Warriors at some point before the Nov. 18 draft.
LaVar Ball, LaMelo's father, previously said he did not feel his son was a good fit for Golden State because of the team already having Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. LaMelo told reporters last month he disagreed with that assessment.
"My old man, he's his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine, Ball said. "I feel I could play on any team and do good anywhere I go, so anything that happens, I'm positive. Anywhere is a great fit. I mean, it's the NBA. You put me with good players, I feel like it's even gonna be better."
