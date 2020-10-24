The Real Winners and Losers from IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2020

0 of 5

impactwrestling.com

Impact Wrestling has had a momentous few months following Slammiversary. There's so much positive buzz around the company at the moment, and it hoped to capitalize on that with its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Bound for Glory.

The theme of Saturday evening was redemption, as Impact continues to rebuild its image and attempt to reach new fans. Meanwhile, returning members of the roster like Heath, EC3 and Eric Young look to reinvent themselves and prove their value after a nondescript stint with WWE.

Similarly, both Deonna Purrazzo and Kylie Rae have started the next chapter of their respective careers. The Virtuosa ascended to the top of the Knockouts division back in July when she defeated Jordynne Grace for the title. However, a familiar opponent in Rae became the No. 1 contender on the same night. That all became a moot point as an unexpected challenger returned for vengeance.

The Good Brothers and the Motor City Machine Guns have already elevated the tag division since their return. The North had something to say about that, though, as Josh Alexander and Ethan Page proved they're still the team to beat.

In the main event, Rich Swann returned from a career-threatening injury to seek revenge against Young and eliminate the perception that he is merely a cruiserweight once and for all.

On a stacked card, some stood out from the pack while others didn't quite seize the moment. Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from Bound for Glory 2020.