Tua Tagovailoa's Brother Taulia to Start at QB for Maryland vs. Northwestern

Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will make the first start of his college career Saturday for Maryland against Northwestern.

Per Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post, Tagovailoa beat out freshman Lance LeGendre to win the Terrapins' starting quarterback job.

Head coach Mike Locksley told reporters earlier this week that he knew who would be Maryland's quarterback but wasn't going to reveal it publicly.

"I'm just not ready to announce to the public who it is," he said. "We do know who our quarterback will be. We've had the conversations with the players that are involved, but from a competitive advantage standpoint, it really doesn't [do us] any good to announce our starting quarterback today."

As a high school recruit, Tagovailoa was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 freshman class by 247Sports.

Charles Power of 247Sports wrote that Tagovailoa has "Power 5 starter ability with the upside of being a highly productive college quarterback at a top program."

Maryland announced in August that Tagovailoa was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA for the 2020 season.

Tagovailoa transferred to Maryland after spending his freshman year playing with Tua at Alabama in 2019. He appeared in three games last season, completing nine of his 12 pass attempts for 100 yards and one touchdown.