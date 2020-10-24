    Tua Tagovailoa's Brother Taulia to Start at QB for Maryland vs. Northwestern

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 24, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (5) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will make the first start of his college career Saturday for Maryland against Northwestern. 

    Per Emily Giambalvo of the Washington PostTagovailoa beat out freshman Lance LeGendre to win the Terrapins' starting quarterback job. 

    Head coach Mike Locksley told reporters earlier this week that he knew who would be Maryland's quarterback but wasn't going to reveal it publicly. 

    "I'm just not ready to announce to the public who it is," he said. "We do know who our quarterback will be. We've had the conversations with the players that are involved, but from a competitive advantage standpoint, it really doesn't [do us] any good to announce our starting quarterback today."

    As a high school recruit, Tagovailoa was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 freshman class by 247Sports

    Charles Power of 247Sports wrote that Tagovailoa has "Power 5 starter ability with the upside of being a highly productive college quarterback at a top program."

    Maryland announced in August that Tagovailoa was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA for the 2020 season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tagovailoa transferred to Maryland after spending his freshman year playing with Tua at Alabama in 2019. He appeared in three games last season, completing nine of his 12 pass attempts for 100 yards and one touchdown. 

    Related

      Taulia Tagovailoa named Maryland football’s starting quarterback

      Taulia Tagovailoa named Maryland football’s starting quarterback
      Maryland Terrapins Football logo
      Maryland Terrapins Football

      Taulia Tagovailoa named Maryland football’s starting quarterback

      Testudo Times
      via Testudo Times

      Game thread: Maryland football vs Northwestern

      Game thread: Maryland football vs Northwestern
      Maryland Terrapins Football logo
      Maryland Terrapins Football

      Game thread: Maryland football vs Northwestern

      Testudo Times
      via Testudo Times

      Bama's Waddle Out for Year

      Saban says that Alabama star WR Jaylen Waddle is out for the season with ankle injury

      Bama's Waddle Out for Year
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Bama's Waddle Out for Year

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson Overcome Sluggish Stretch to Top Syracuse

      Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson Overcome Sluggish Stretch to Top Syracuse
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson Overcome Sluggish Stretch to Top Syracuse

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report