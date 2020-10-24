UFC's Dana White Believes Khabib Will Remain Retired After Stunning Announcement

Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired immediately following his second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout on Saturday at UFC 254:

After the match, UFC President Dana White was asked whether he believed Khabib would stay retired, and he replied "I do," per Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports.

Khabib's father and trainer, Abdulmanap, died on July 3.

"The elder Nurmagomedov had been hospitalized in Moscow since May, when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus," ESPN's Brett Okamoto wrote. "He also underwent heart surgery for a preexisting condition further complicated by COVID-19."

Khabib had not fought since Sept. 2019 prior to his father's death.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

