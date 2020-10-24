    UFC's Dana White Believes Khabib Will Remain Retired After Stunning Announcement

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 24, 2020

    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks after wining against UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette, La., during Lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 242, in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, early Sunday, Sept.8 2019. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Khaled)
    Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

    UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired immediately following his second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout on Saturday at UFC 254: 

    After the match, UFC President Dana White was asked whether he believed Khabib would stay retired, and he replied "I do," per Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports.

    Khabib's father and trainer, Abdulmanap, died on July 3.

    "The elder Nurmagomedov had been hospitalized in Moscow since May, when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus," ESPN's Brett Okamoto wrote. "He also underwent heart surgery for a preexisting condition further complicated by COVID-19."

    Khabib had not fought since Sept. 2019 prior to his father's death.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Khabib Announces Retirement 🚨

      Lightweight champion promised his mother this would be his last fight: 'No way I can come here without my father'

      Khabib Announces Retirement 🚨
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Announces Retirement 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Khabib Beats Gaethje 💪

      Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje via submission to stay perfect at 29-0

      Khabib Beats Gaethje 💪
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Beats Gaethje 💪

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Khabib Had Broken Foot

      Dana White says after the fight that Khabib broke his foot three weeks ago and didn't tell anyone

      Khabib Had Broken Foot
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Khabib Had Broken Foot

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      McGregor Congratulates Khabib on UFC Retirement: 'I Will Carry On'

      McGregor Congratulates Khabib on UFC Retirement: 'I Will Carry On'
      MMA logo
      MMA

      McGregor Congratulates Khabib on UFC Retirement: 'I Will Carry On'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report