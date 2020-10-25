The Miz Beats Otis, Wins Money in the Bank Contract at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Miz defeated Otis at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night to win the Money in the Bank contract after a court ruling forced Otis to put it on the line.

The Miz can thank Tucker for the victory, though. He turned on his former tag team partner, slamming the Money in the Bank briefcase into Otis' head, allowing The A-Lister to get an easy pinfall.

At the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in May, Otis outlasted five other Superstars at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and earn a world title shot at a time and place of his choosing for up to one year.

In recent months, The Miz and John Morrison have been a thorn in Otis' side, and The A-Lister made it clear that his goal was to take the Money in the Bank contract away from him.

Miz constantly did things to get under Otis' skin, including having his girlfriend, Mandy Rose, traded from SmackDown to Raw.

As part of the WWE draft, The Miz, Morrison, Rose and Otis' longtime Heavy Machinery partner, Tucker, were all placed on Raw, while Otis stayed on SmackDown.

The draft occurred shortly after The A-Lister filed a lawsuit against Otis for possession of the Money in the Bank contract, and the case was officially heard on the go-home episode of SmackDown on Friday with JBL serving as the judge.

Miz claimed he deserved the briefcase since Otis caused pain and suffering and had also been neglecting the contract.

It initially seemed as though JBL sided with Otis and was about to rule that the Money in the Bank contract would stay with him, but after The Miz bribed him with a briefcase full of money, JBL reversed course and said Otis would have to defend the contract in a match against The A-Lister at Hell in a Cell.

That put Otis in a dangerous situation since The Miz is as cunning and resourceful as any Superstar in WWE, plus the presence of Morrison is something that always makes him an even bigger threat.

However, nobody was expecting the interference of Tucker, who revealed in an interview with WWE afterward that his actions were due to feeling undervalued by Otis in their team.

By virtue of his win, Miz is now a two-time holder of the Money in the Bank contract. When he held it for the first time in 2010, he ultimately cashed in and beat Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

Miz now has a chance to win his second world title a decade after winning his first, and he will undoubtedly have no shortage of schemes at his disposal.

