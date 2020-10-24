Raiders OL Who Had Contact with Trent Brown Could Be Cleared for Game vs. Bucs

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen who had contact with right tackle Trent Brown have been activated off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list prior to a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

However, they still need to test negative following more COVID-19 tests before officially being cleared to play, per Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

The Raiders placed Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and sent their four remaining starting offensive linemen—left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson—home after contract tracing, head coach Jon Gruden told reporters (h/t Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com).

Vic Tafur of The Athletic also provided an update Saturday:

The Raiders could have four of their five starting offensive linemen from their most recent game suiting up Sunday, but starting safety Johnathan Abram will not take part.

Per Rapoport, Abram is "listed as having contact" with Brown on Tuesday and therefore cannot be cleared before the team's 4:05 p.m. Sunday start.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal explained an extra layer of complication to the contact tracing process:

Brown has played six NFL seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Raiders. Injuries have limited him to 13 games with the Raiders since signing ahead of the 2019 season, including a calf ailment that kept him out for three weeks this season.

He'll miss a big matchup against the 4-2 Bucs, who come into Las Vegas on a high after crushing the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers 38-10 last Sunday.

The 3-2 Raiders are looking great themselves, however, after beating the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 40-32 in Week 5.

The NFL originally scheduled the game for Sunday Night Football, but after news of Brown's reserve/COVID-19 list placement, the league announced a switch "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football."

The Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game has replaced Tampa Bay at Las Vegas on SNF.