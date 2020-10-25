College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 8

1 of 4

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Since both Oklahoma and Texas already have two conference losses, the Big 12 is officially someone else's to lose. Right now, someone else is either Oklahoma State or Kansas State.

Oklahoma State grabbed the biggest win of the weekend, toppling Iowa State 24-21 in a battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams. Sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders made his return from a leg injury and accounted for 306 total yards in the victory.

Additionally, the Cowboys limited Brock Purdy to a meager 4.8 yards per pass. Iowa State still rushed for 227 yards, but a one-dimensional offense kept the Cyclones in check.

Oklahoma State—which improved to 4-0 overall and rose to No. 6 in the B/R Top 25—is slated to host Texas next weekend.

Six weeks ago, Kansas State lost to Arkansas State. At that moment, it seemed the Wildcats wouldn't be anything close to a contender in the Big 12. Yet after demolishing rival Kansas 55-14 in Week 8, they've now earned four straight conference wins.

Saturday, they found the end zone in all three phases. Justin Gardner had a pick-six, Phillip Brooks returned two punts for touchdowns, and the offense scored four times. K-State is now 4-1, ranked 19th by B/R and readying for a trip to West Virginia.

But we're peeking ahead.

On the first weekend of November, Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State. The winner will officially be the Big 12 front-runner.