Cowboys' Jerry Jones Questions Credibility of Anonymous Player Criticism

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't putting any stock into the criticism from anonymous players about the team's coaching staff earlier this week.

    Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece on Friday, Jones questioned the credibility of the criticism if no one wanted to put their name to it:

    "It doesn't add to anything. It doesn't make me do anything other than almost smirk. Do you think it has any credibility? Think about it. Do you really think it has any credibility? ... Do you actually think that those words could come out your mouth and you can't say who gave you the information has any credibility? Think about it. It had none."

    On Tuesday, NFL Network's Jane Slater quoted unnamed Cowboys players who were critical of the coaching staff following the team's 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

    One player said the coaches are "totally unprepared. They don't teach. They don't have any sense of adjusting on the fly." Another said, "They just aren't good at their jobs."

    In addition to questioning the credibility of the anonymous players, Jones said he isn't concerned about head coach Mike McCarthy's ability to handle criticism:

    "Don't think that Mike McCarthy isn't a big boy, got big shoulders, and can't handle anything they want to throw at him. He's been to school on that. That's one of the reasons I wanted him here is because it hasn't just been success for him. He's dealt with both those impostors—the success impostor and the failure impostor—and he's done well with it."

    McCarthy's first season in Dallas has gotten off to a rough start. The team is 2-4, and quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year after suffering a compound ankle fracture in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

    The Cowboys will play the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

