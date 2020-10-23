Colin Kaepernick Named to University of Nevada Athletics HOF's 2020 Class

Cathleen Allison/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick is a Hall of Famer.

On Friday, the University of Nevada announced its 2020 athletics Hall of Fame inductees, and Kaepernick highlighted a group that included three football players, two men's basketball players and one women's basketball player.

Here is a look at the entire list:

Luke Babbitt: Men's Basketball (2008-10)

Dellena Criner: Women's Basketball (2005-09)

Armon Johnson: Men's Basketball (2007-10)

Colin Kaepernick: Football (2006-10)

Dontay Moch: Football (2006-10)

Vai Taua: Football (2006-10)

"The 2020 Hall of Fame class represents some of the best of the best in Wolf Pack history," athletic director Doug Knuth said. "This is an incredible collection of accomplished student-athletes and we can't wait for the opportunity to welcome them back to campus and celebrate their careers."

The announcement explained there will not be a traditional induction dinner during the fall because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the plan is to celebrate the class when it is safe.

Kaepernick was the star of Nevada's so-called 2010 "Dream Team" that went 13-1 with victories over Cal, BYU, Utah State, Fresno State and Boise State before it defeated Boston College in the Fight Hunger Bowl.

The win over Boise State was particularly notable, as Kaepernick threw for 259 yards, ran for 45 and accounted for two touchdowns in the 34-31 overtime win over the Broncos, who were No. 3 in the country at the time.

Kaepernick finished in eighth place in Heisman Trophy voting that year after racking up 3,022 passing yards, 1,206 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns. He won the WAC Offensive Player of the Year, which he also took home in 2008.

In all, Kaepernick finished his illustrious collegiate career with 10,098 passing yards, 4,112 rushing yards and 142 total touchdowns.

The San Francisco 49ers selected him with a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and he eventually led them to the Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game in back-to-back years during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

While Kaepernick, who made headlines for protesting systemic racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem as a player, is just 32 years old and threw for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2016, no NFL team has signed him since he opted out of his contract following that campaign.