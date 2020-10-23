Report: Amar'e Stoudemire Agrees to Join Steve Nash's Nets Staff as Assistant

Matt York/Associated Press

Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire torched opposing defenses during the 2000s as members of the Phoenix Suns and will reportedly join forces again as coaches.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Stoudemire will join Nash's staff on the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach. Brooklyn hired Nash as its head coach this offseason despite the fact he had no head coaching experience, and Stoudemire will provide him with a familiar face as he looks to lead the Nets to the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Nash and Stoudemire played together in Phoenix from 2004-05 through 2009-10 and made the playoffs five out of six seasons. They were known for their up-tempo style of play and advanced to the Western Conference Finals three times during that span with Nash setting the table as the point guard and a two-time MVP and Stoudemire finishing down low as a big.

Stoudemire made six All-Star Games during a career that lasted 14 seasons, and five of those appearances were when he played alongside Nash.

Mike D'Antoni coached the Suns for four of those six seasons, and Frank Isola of SiriusXM NBA Radio reported on Oct. 14 that he was also a candidate to join Nash's staff.

There will be no shortage of storylines surrounding Brooklyn this season.

The team was strong enough to make the playoffs in 2019-20 even though Kevin Durant didn't play a single game and Kyrie Irving was out since Feb. 1 because of injuries. The pair of superstars return this season and should immediately put the Nets on the shortlist of championship contenders in the East.

It is not difficult to envision Nash, who broke down opponents off the dribble, hit from the outside and consistently set up teammates, unleashing Irving's full potential as a Hall of Fame point guard, and Stoudemire gives the team another marquee name who understands what it is like to play with someone like that who generates so much of the offense.

That, in turn, will surely help Brooklyn's frontcourt adjust to the return of Irving.

The Nets haven't made it past the second round of the playoffs since the 2002-03 campaign, but they are stacking up plenty of starpower as they look to change that in 2020-21.