Giants' Joe Judge on Reaction to Daniel Jones' Run: 'The Internet Is Undefeated'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge enjoyed the reaction to quarterback Daniel Jones falling down after an 80-yard run in the third quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The internet is undefeated," Judge told reporters Friday.

Here's a look at a small sample of the memes and other reactions that emerged after the run:

"I just...I don't know...tried to run faster than I was running and got caught up," Jones said after the game (1:30). "We finished the drive, scored a touchdown. So, that was a relief to me for sure."

Wayne Gallman scored on that drive to give the Giants their first lead of the game and they increased their advantage to 21-10 midway through the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Jones to Sterling Shepard.

The Eagles scored twice inside the game's final five minutes to earn a 22-21 comeback victory. Jones fumbled on a strip-sack by Brandon Graham on New York's last drive as it tried to push the ball down the field for a game-winning field goal.

Jones' trip on what looked like a sure-fire touchdown was still a light-hearted moment in an otherwise frustrating start to the season for the Giants, who fell to 1-6 with Thursday's loss.