    Giants' Joe Judge on Reaction to Daniel Jones' Run: 'The Internet Is Undefeated'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2020

    New York Giants' Daniel Jones runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    New York Giants head coach Joe Judge enjoyed the reaction to quarterback Daniel Jones falling down after an 80-yard run in the third quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

    "The internet is undefeated," Judge told reporters Friday.

    Here's a look at a small sample of the memes and other reactions that emerged after the run:

    "I just...I don't know...tried to run faster than I was running and got caught up," Jones said after the game (1:30). "We finished the drive, scored a touchdown. So, that was a relief to me for sure."

    Wayne Gallman scored on that drive to give the Giants their first lead of the game and they increased their advantage to 21-10 midway through the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Jones to Sterling Shepard.

    The Eagles scored twice inside the game's final five minutes to earn a 22-21 comeback victory. Jones fumbled on a strip-sack by Brandon Graham on New York's last drive as it tried to push the ball down the field for a game-winning field goal.

    Jones' trip on what looked like a sure-fire touchdown was still a light-hearted moment in an otherwise frustrating start to the season for the Giants, who fell to 1-6 with Thursday's loss.

